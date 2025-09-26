Left Menu

Odisha Civil Services Exam 2023: Women Shine in Top Ranks

In the Odisha Civil Services Exam 2023, 398 candidates, including 144 women, succeeded. Priyansu Pal topped the list, followed by Ananya Mishra and Sovan Pattanaik. The results remain provisional pending certificate verification. State leaders congratulated the successful candidates, encouraging commitment to public service.

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the results of the state civil services examination-2023, revealing that 398 candidates, with 144 women among them, have passed. Topping the merit list is Priyansu Pal from Angul. The examination process involved preliminary, main exams in April-May 2025, and personality tests in September.

Ananya Mishra emerged as the only woman in the top 10, securing the second position, while Sovan Pattanaik claimed the third rank. However, officials stress that the selection is provisional and dependent on the verification of original certificates by appointing authorities.

Subsequent to the announcement, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik praised the achievers. Both expressed hopes for the candidates to contribute significantly to the development of the state through transparent and grassroots-level service.

