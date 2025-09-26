Trump Weighs City Safety for 2026 World Cup Amidst Hosting Controversies

President Donald Trump has raised the possibility of relocating 2026 World Cup matches from U.S. cities he considers unsafe, fueling a fresh controversy just months ahead of the tournament co-hosted by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

During a Thursday Oval Office briefing, Trump suggested match relocations could occur from cities opposing his immigration and crime policies, naming San Francisco and Seattle as potential examples.

Trump's suggestions, however, face uncertainty as FIFA's authority on such decisions remains ambiguous. Meanwhile, Seattle organizers vow a safely orchestrated World Cup event, revealing ongoing collaboration with FIFA and local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)