Trump Weighs City Safety for 2026 World Cup Amidst Hosting Controversies

U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed concerns over the safety of certain cities hosting 2026 World Cup matches. He suggested that matches might be relocated if cities do not align with his immigration and crime policies. This controversy arises as the U.S. prepares to co-host the event with Canada and Mexico.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 23:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump has raised the possibility of relocating 2026 World Cup matches from U.S. cities he considers unsafe, fueling a fresh controversy just months ahead of the tournament co-hosted by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

During a Thursday Oval Office briefing, Trump suggested match relocations could occur from cities opposing his immigration and crime policies, naming San Francisco and Seattle as potential examples.

Trump's suggestions, however, face uncertainty as FIFA's authority on such decisions remains ambiguous. Meanwhile, Seattle organizers vow a safely orchestrated World Cup event, revealing ongoing collaboration with FIFA and local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

