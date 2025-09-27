Left Menu

Punjab CM Launches 'Rangla Punjab' Fund for Flood Relief Amidst Political Criticism

Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the 'Rangla Punjab' fund to expedite relief efforts post-floods. Limitations of the Chief Minister's Relief Fund necessitated the new initiative, generating societal backing. Mann criticized PM Modi over his indifference and foreign policy, also spotlighting the controversial 'vote chori' issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-09-2025 01:08 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 01:08 IST
Punjab CM Launches 'Rangla Punjab' Fund for Flood Relief Amidst Political Criticism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to recent floods, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann unveiled the 'Rangla Punjab' fund, aimed at bolstering relief and rehabilitation efforts throughout the state. During a special session of the Punjab Assembly, Mann emphasized the fund's necessity due to constraints in the existing Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Mann highlighted the inability of the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to accept certain donations, notably those from Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives. He criticized Opposition parties for questioning the new fund, while also targeting Prime Minister Modi's foreign visits and policies, describing them as ineffective and insensitive to India's pressing issues.

Amid ongoing political tensions, Mann also raised the 'vote chori' issue, challenging the synchronisation of elections and alleged vote manipulation. Additionally, he pointed to anti-immigration protests abroad, such as the deportation of a 73-year-old woman from the US, as a reflection of foreign policy challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Finish: India's Nerve-Wracking Win in the Asia Cup

Thrilling Finish: India's Nerve-Wracking Win in the Asia Cup

 United Arab Emirates
2
UN Security Council Blocks Delaying Tactics in Iran Sanctions Standoff

UN Security Council Blocks Delaying Tactics in Iran Sanctions Standoff

 Global
3
Sitapur School Scandal: Unveiling the Truth Behind the Assault

Sitapur School Scandal: Unveiling the Truth Behind the Assault

 India
4
Punjab CM Launches 'Rangla Punjab' Fund for Flood Relief Amidst Political Criticism

Punjab CM Launches 'Rangla Punjab' Fund for Flood Relief Amidst Political Cr...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025