Punjab CM Launches 'Rangla Punjab' Fund for Flood Relief Amidst Political Criticism
Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the 'Rangla Punjab' fund to expedite relief efforts post-floods. Limitations of the Chief Minister's Relief Fund necessitated the new initiative, generating societal backing. Mann criticized PM Modi over his indifference and foreign policy, also spotlighting the controversial 'vote chori' issue.
- Country:
- India
In response to recent floods, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann unveiled the 'Rangla Punjab' fund, aimed at bolstering relief and rehabilitation efforts throughout the state. During a special session of the Punjab Assembly, Mann emphasized the fund's necessity due to constraints in the existing Chief Minister's Relief Fund.
Mann highlighted the inability of the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to accept certain donations, notably those from Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives. He criticized Opposition parties for questioning the new fund, while also targeting Prime Minister Modi's foreign visits and policies, describing them as ineffective and insensitive to India's pressing issues.
Amid ongoing political tensions, Mann also raised the 'vote chori' issue, challenging the synchronisation of elections and alleged vote manipulation. Additionally, he pointed to anti-immigration protests abroad, such as the deportation of a 73-year-old woman from the US, as a reflection of foreign policy challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
