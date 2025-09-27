Trump Administration Challenges Birthright Citizenship in Supreme Court

The Trump administration on Friday made a significant legal move by seeking the Supreme Court's intervention on the contentious issue of birthright citizenship.

The executive order in question, issued on the president's first day back in office on January 20, seeks to deny citizenship to U.S.-born children unless at least one parent is an American citizen or green card holder.

The case, which has sparked intense debate, now hinges on the Supreme Court's decision regarding the constitutionality of the order, with far-reaching implications for immigration policy in the United States.