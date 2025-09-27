Left Menu

Trump Administration Challenges Birthright Citizenship in Supreme Court

The Trump administration has requested that the Supreme Court review the legality of an executive order aimed at ending birthright citizenship. The order challenges the citizenship status of U.S.-born children without at least one parent who is an American citizen or a lawful permanent resident.

The Trump administration on Friday made a significant legal move by seeking the Supreme Court's intervention on the contentious issue of birthright citizenship.

The executive order in question, issued on the president's first day back in office on January 20, seeks to deny citizenship to U.S.-born children unless at least one parent is an American citizen or green card holder.

The case, which has sparked intense debate, now hinges on the Supreme Court's decision regarding the constitutionality of the order, with far-reaching implications for immigration policy in the United States.

