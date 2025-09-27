Left Menu

AI Hologram of Stan Lee Captivates Fans at LA Comic Con

Marvel's iconic creator Stan Lee returns to engage fans via holographic form at L.A. Comic Con. Despite passing in 2018, fans meet a digital version in a tailored setting, celebrating his legendary works like Spider-Man and Hulk. This innovative tech keeps Lee's vibrant legacy alive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 05:23 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 05:23 IST
Marvel's legendary creator Stan Lee has made a posthumous comeback at the L.A. Comic Con, captivating fans in an unprecedented way. Decked out in his trademark attire, Lee appears in holographic form, allowing eager attendees to interact with the virtual version of the comic book icon.

The innovative setup, housed at the Los Angeles Convention Center, brings Lee back to life, enabling fans to discuss his famous creations, including Spider-Man, the Hulk, Iron Man, and Thor. This fusion of technology and nostalgia celebrates Lee's indelible impact on pop culture.

Though Lee passed away in 2018 at the age of 95, his influence remains strong. The holographic display offers a unique engagement point for fans, proving that Lee's remarkable legacy continues to inspire a new generation of comic book enthusiasts.

