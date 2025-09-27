Blaze in South Korea's National Data Centre Disrupts Government Services
A significant fire at South Korea's national data centre disrupted critical government services after an explosion in a lithium-ion battery produced a 'thermal runaway.' Approximately 600 servers were shut down for protection while firefighters secured the premises. The cause is under investigation.
A major fire at South Korea's national data centre has severely affected government services following an explosion from a lithium-ion battery. Efforts are underway to restore systems as authorities probe what triggered the blaze.
The fire, which started due to a suspected explosion on Friday night, led to a 'thermal runaway' in the server room, causing intense heat which hampered firefighting efforts. The data centre, crucial for government services, has seen widespread service disruptions.
Prime Minister Kim Min-seok issued an apology, promising a quick restoration of services. The incident has delayed tax payment deadlines. The cause of the initial spark is currently unknown, and investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)