Blaze in South Korea's National Data Centre Disrupts Government Services

A significant fire at South Korea's national data centre disrupted critical government services after an explosion in a lithium-ion battery produced a 'thermal runaway.' Approximately 600 servers were shut down for protection while firefighters secured the premises. The cause is under investigation.

Updated: 27-09-2025 08:06 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 08:06 IST
Blaze in South Korea's National Data Centre Disrupts Government Services
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A major fire at South Korea's national data centre has severely affected government services following an explosion from a lithium-ion battery. Efforts are underway to restore systems as authorities probe what triggered the blaze.

The fire, which started due to a suspected explosion on Friday night, led to a 'thermal runaway' in the server room, causing intense heat which hampered firefighting efforts. The data centre, crucial for government services, has seen widespread service disruptions.

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok issued an apology, promising a quick restoration of services. The incident has delayed tax payment deadlines. The cause of the initial spark is currently unknown, and investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

