Blaze in South Korea's National Data Centre Disrupts Government Services

A major fire at South Korea's national data centre has severely affected government services following an explosion from a lithium-ion battery. Efforts are underway to restore systems as authorities probe what triggered the blaze.

The fire, which started due to a suspected explosion on Friday night, led to a 'thermal runaway' in the server room, causing intense heat which hampered firefighting efforts. The data centre, crucial for government services, has seen widespread service disruptions.

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok issued an apology, promising a quick restoration of services. The incident has delayed tax payment deadlines. The cause of the initial spark is currently unknown, and investigations continue.

