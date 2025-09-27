Left Menu

High-Profile Arrest: The Capture of Gangster Rubal Sardar

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has apprehended Rubal Sardar, a known member of the notorious Hashim gang, at Amritsar airport. The arrest followed a lookout circular issued against him, as part of a larger initiative to dismantle the gang's operations.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police, in a significant breakthrough, has arrested Rubal Sardar, a prominent member of the Hashim gang, at Amritsar airport. The operation marked a notable success in the ongoing efforts to curb gang activities in the region.

According to official sources, a lookout circular had been issued for Sardar, who was under continuous surveillance by dedicated police teams. His capture underscores the intensive focus and coordination of law enforcement agencies.

This arrest comes amidst heightened operations against the Hashim gang, which has been a major target for the Delhi Police in their bid to restore peace and security in gang-afflicted areas.

