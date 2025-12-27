Left Menu

Revolutionizing Law Enforcement: Uttar Pradesh's Leap into Smart Policing

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated 'Police Manthan', highlighting the state's law enforcement transformation since 2017. Achievements include upgraded training, cyber security, and institutional changes. The conference focuses on emerging challenges like cybercrime and human trafficking, revealing initiatives like the AI-powered 'YAKSH' app for enhanced policing and public safety.

Lucknow | Updated: 27-12-2025 22:35 IST
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the state's law enforcement evolution since his government took office in 2017, marking a shift from reactive to proactive policing. During the 'Police Manthan' conference, Adityanath emphasized advancements in recruitment, training, and infrastructure, as Uttar Pradesh Police garners respect and instills fear among criminals.

The two-day conference, inaugurated by Adityanath, spotlighted a dynamic approach to challenges such as cybercrime and human trafficking. Central to this strategy is the 'YAKSH' app, launched by the Chief Minister, designed to bolster preventive law enforcement through AI and big data analytics, boasting features for streamlined policing operations.

Key discussions included technology-driven initiatives, crime-specific sessions, and a focus on responsive, citizen-first services. Additional sessions addressed women's and children's safety, showcasing Uttar Pradesh's commitment to evolving its police force to meet modern societal needs effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

