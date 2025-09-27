Left Menu

Fugitive Arrested in Delhi Dacoity Case

Javed, a 44-year-old proclaimed offender, was arrested by Delhi Police for a 2020 dacoity involving gold and diamond theft. After jumping bail, he was declared a proclaimed offender. Police tracked him down to Sunder Vihar park, where he admitted to his involvement in the crime.

The Delhi Police have successfully apprehended Javed, a 44-year-old man, wanted in connection with a 2020 dacoity case. This incident involved the theft of gold and diamond jewellery worth approximately Rs 20 lakh, along with cash, from the residence of a senior citizen.

Javed, a resident of Nangloi, was captured on Friday in Sunder Vihar following accurate tip-offs that aided the police in their search. This arrest comes after Javed was declared a proclaimed offender in February of this year.

The original crime took place on January 29, 2020, when seven individuals conspired to rob a 70-year-old woman in her home with information from her driver, Rajesh. Javed, initially arrested and released on bail, subsequently jumped bail and evaded arrest until he was finally caught. Police interrogations confirmed Javed's role in the crime.

