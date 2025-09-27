Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear Challenge on Madhya Pradesh Judicial Amendment

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court against the Madhya Pradesh High Court's annulment of a 2015 amendment for appointing district judges. The amendment sought to fill vacancies by appointing district court judges if no suitable Bar candidates emerged. The plea argues this change was meant to address recruitment challenges and improve justice dispensation.

Updated: 27-09-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 14:54 IST
The Supreme Court is set to review a plea contesting the Madhya Pradesh High Court's decision to nullify a 2015 amendment. This amendment was designed to fill district judge vacancies by selecting judges from the district court, in cases where the Bar quota had insufficient candidates over two consecutive exams.

The plea, filed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court through its registrar general, argues that the amendment was a necessary step to tackle a critical shortage of suitable candidates from the advocate quota, with only 11 vacancies filled out of 304 advertised positions from 2011 to 2015.

The plea emphasizes that this adjustment aimed not at creating a new recruitment method but at maintaining judicial function through filling vacant posts and ensuring efficient judicial processes within the state's higher judiciary sector.

