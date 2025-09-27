Engineer Rashid Calls for Non-Violence from Behind Bars
Sheikh Abdul Rashid, a jailed MP from Jammu and Kashmir, plans a hunger strike on Gandhi Jayanti, emphasizing non-violence. He expressed anguish over Kashmir's situation and highlighted the hypocrisy of nations claiming peace while indulging in violence. Rashid also addressed the plight of Kashmiris and condemned divisive politics.
- Country:
- India
Sheikh Abdul Rashid, a jailed Member of Parliament from Jammu and Kashmir, announced his intention to observe a two-day hunger strike ahead of Gandhi Jayanti. His aim is to highlight the continuing global relevance of non-violence, a principle famously advocated by Mahatma Gandhi.
In a handwritten letter to Gandhi, Rashid criticized the disconnect between nations' peace claims and violent actions. He also expressed deep regret over the political turmoil in Kashmir and addressed the branding of Kashmiris as radicals and anti-national elements.
Rashid's letter condemned the drift away from Gandhian ideals in favor of oppressive policies, urging for accountability and dialogue. He lamented the suffering of Kashmiri Pandits and criticized divisive politics that overlook genuine peace efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
