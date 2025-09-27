Curfew Eased in Leh Amidst Tensions: Activist Sonam Wangchuk Detained

In a moment of relief for the residents of violence-stricken Leh, authorities finally eased the curfew restrictions for the first time on Saturday. This temporary reprieve allowed locals to stock up on essential items as shops opened for a few hours.

The heightened security measures, involving intensive patrolling by police and paramilitary forces, were implemented following the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act. Wangchuk is accused of instigating the violence that erupted during a shutdown called by the Leh Apex Body.

Officials, including Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor, stress the need for calm and order, citing Wangchuk's alleged provocative actions as the cause. The situation remains tense with stringent security measures and ongoing raids on suspected rioters, but the four-hour curfew relaxation passed without incidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)