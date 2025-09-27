Left Menu

Denmark and Germany Heighten Drone Defenses Amid Security Concerns

Danish defense installations witnessed renewed drone activities, prompting concerns over security amid suspected Russian aggression. The drones, spotted near the Karup Air Base, led to temporary airspace closures. Sweden is lending Denmark anti-drone support. Germany, also experiencing drone sightings, is enhancing its defense measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 27-09-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 16:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Amid rising security concerns, Denmark's defense ministry reported multiple drone sightings over its defense facilities from Friday night to Saturday. This follows incidents earlier in the week when drones temporarily shut down several Danish airports.

Key sighting locations remain undisclosed; however, reports suggest activity near the Karup Air Base. Danish public broadcaster DR noted drones operating both inside and outside the base, causing temporary airspace closures without affecting civil aviation. The incidents have spotlighted northern European security issues amid suspected Russian aggression.

In response to escalating events, Danish Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard suggested new drone-neutralizing measures, including legislation to shoot drones down. With an EU summit approaching, Denmark has accepted Sweden's offer of military anti-drone support. Germany reported similar issues, with drones seen in Schleswig-Holstein, prompting enhanced defense coordination among German states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

