PM Modi Launches ₹50,000 Cr Development Projects, BSNL 4G in Odisha

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth over ₹50,000 crore in Jharsuguda, Odisha, marking a landmark moment in the state’s journey toward rapid growth. Addressing a massive gathering, the Prime Minister conveyed his Navratri greetings and expressed gratitude for the overwhelming presence of citizens, particularly mothers and sisters, calling their blessings the true source of his strength.

Commitment to a Developed Odisha

Shri Modi recalled the resolve made by the people of Odisha during the Assembly elections one and a half years ago—to move forward with a new vision for a developed Odisha. He emphasized that the joint momentum of the Centre and State Governments has given a new push to this vision. The Prime Minister announced several projects spanning education, skill development, connectivity, digital infrastructure, housing, and industrial growth, many of which are set to transform both Odisha’s economy and social landscape.

Launch of Indigenous BSNL 4G Services

A major highlight of the event was the unveiling of the new avatar of BSNL, marking the official launch of its indigenously developed 4G services from Jharsuguda. This comes as BSNL celebrates its 25th anniversary. The initiative, backed by nearly one lakh 4G towers, is expected to connect over 30,000 remote villages and directly benefit more than two crore people, especially in tribal, hilly, and border regions.

The Prime Minister lauded BSNL’s achievement in becoming one of the five nations worldwide with fully indigenous 4G technology and affirmed that the new towers are 5G-ready. He underscored that improved digital connectivity would enhance education through online classes, telemedicine for rural patients, secure communication for armed forces, and better opportunities for farmers and youth.

Strengthening Infrastructure and Connectivity

The Prime Minister flagged off the Amrit Bharat train connecting Berhampur to Surat, enhancing inter-state mobility for workers and families. He also highlighted ongoing modernization at nearly 60 railway stations in Odisha, the operationalization of six Vande Bharat trains, and improved air connectivity through Veer Surendra Sai Airport, Jharsuguda.

Boost to Housing and Social Welfare

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to uplift the underprivileged, Shri Modi distributed approval letters to beneficiaries of the Antyodaya Griha Yojana, enabling nearly 50,000 families to secure pucca houses. He stressed that more than four crore homes have already been built nationwide, with thousands rapidly coming up in Odisha. Additionally, under the PM Janman Yojana, over 40,000 tribal families in Odisha have received housing approvals, a step towards dignity and security for marginalized communities.

Semiconductor Push and Industrial Growth

Announcing a major leap in high-tech manufacturing, the Prime Minister revealed that the Centre has approved two semiconductor units and a semiconductor park in Odisha, envisioning the state as a hub for chip production used in electronics, automobiles, and household appliances. He also outlined plans for an industrial corridor from Paradip to Jharsuguda, underscoring Odisha’s role in the ‘Chips-to-Ships’ mission.

On shipbuilding, he unveiled a ₹70,000 crore national package, projected to attract ₹4.5 lakh crore investments and generate millions of jobs, benefiting steel, machinery, electronics, and MSMEs, with Odisha poised to be a key beneficiary.

GST Savings Festival and Tax Reforms

Shri Modi spotlighted the GST reforms introduced from 22 September 2025, calling it a “Festival of Savings” for citizens. He highlighted:

Families now save ₹15,000–₹20,000 annually on essentials compared to the pre-2014 regime.

Farmers save significantly on tractors and equipment—₹40,000 on tractors, ₹15,000 on paddy machines, and up to ₹25,000 on threshers.

Tax reductions on kendu leaves ensure better earnings for tribal collectors.

Lower GST on cement is making house construction more affordable.

He contrasted these reforms with the opposition’s exploitative taxation, urging citizens to be vigilant.

Health and Women’s Empowerment

Highlighting women’s central role in nation-building, the Prime Minister launched the “Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar” campaign on 17 September 2025. He reported that 8 lakh health camps have already screened 3 crore women nationwide for diseases like diabetes, breast cancer, tuberculosis, and sickle cell anemia. He appealed to women in Odisha to actively participate, reinforcing the motto: “A healthy mother makes a strong family.”

Education, Skills, and Youth Empowerment

The Prime Minister launched the MERITE scheme, committing thousands of crores to modernize engineering colleges and polytechnics. With state-of-the-art labs, global training programmes, and startup incubation, the initiative will reduce youth migration to big cities and empower them locally.

Looking Ahead

Shri Modi assured the people of Odisha that the coming decade will usher in unprecedented prosperity, leveraging the state’s natural resources, tribal heritage, and youthful talent. He expressed confidence that with robust infrastructure, indigenous technology, welfare measures, and industrial expansion, Odisha will emerge as a pillar of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

The event was attended by Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Minister Shri Jual Oram, along with several Union Ministers and Chief Ministers who joined virtually.