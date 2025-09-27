Left Menu

Silver Seizure in Bharatpur: Cops Nab Jewelry Haul

Rajasthan Police seized nearly 40 kg of silver ornaments and Rs 20 lakh in cash from a vehicle registered in Uttar Pradesh. Two youths, Rachit Jain and Nitin Sharma, were detained for failing to produce valid documentation. The seizure occurred during a blockade by Lakhanpur police in Bharatpur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-09-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 19:35 IST
Rajasthan Police have confiscated approximately 40 kilograms of silver ornaments alongside Rs 20 lakh in cash from a Uttar Pradesh-registered SUV in Bharatpur district, officials announced on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Digant Anand stated the discovery was made during a routine police blockade conducted by Lakhanpur police, which intercepted the suspicious vehicle.

Upon inspection, officers uncovered 40.296 kg of silver jewelry, primarily anklets and chains, and a cloth bag carrying Rs 20 lakh. The vehicle's occupants, Rachit Jain (26) and Nitin Sharma (18) from Agra, could not provide valid invoices or paperwork for these items. Consequently, the pair were taken into custody for further interrogation.

