Silver Seizure in Bharatpur: Cops Nab Jewelry Haul

Rajasthan Police have confiscated approximately 40 kilograms of silver ornaments alongside Rs 20 lakh in cash from a Uttar Pradesh-registered SUV in Bharatpur district, officials announced on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Digant Anand stated the discovery was made during a routine police blockade conducted by Lakhanpur police, which intercepted the suspicious vehicle.

Upon inspection, officers uncovered 40.296 kg of silver jewelry, primarily anklets and chains, and a cloth bag carrying Rs 20 lakh. The vehicle's occupants, Rachit Jain (26) and Nitin Sharma (18) from Agra, could not provide valid invoices or paperwork for these items. Consequently, the pair were taken into custody for further interrogation.

