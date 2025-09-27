Chhattisgarh High Court's Silver Jubilee: A Call for Justice for All

At the silver jubilee of the Chhattisgarh High Court, Governor Ramen Deka asserted the importance of making justice accessible to all, challenging the notion that it benefits only the powerful. He highlighted the vital roles of lawyers and judges in upholding the justice system.

Governor Deka criticized media trials that influence court decisions and delay justice, calling for reforms. He shared the story of a Raipur resident's 30-year battle for justice, underscoring the need for prompt legal resolutions. Deka advised stricter scrutiny of Public Interest Litigations to maintain judicial integrity.

The governor lauded the judiciary's swift case resolutions and technological advancements. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised the High Court's digital innovations, while Supreme Court Justice J K Maheshwari inspired future-oriented judicial planning, ensuring justice reaches all levels of society.

(With inputs from agencies.)