Left Menu

Chhattisgarh High Court's Silver Jubilee: A Call for Justice for All

At the Chhattisgarh High Court's silver jubilee, Governor Ramen Deka emphasized the need for accessible justice, warning against the perception of favoritism. He championed the judiciary's role in maintaining credibility and applauded recent Supreme Court judgments and the High Court's digital advancements. The event also highlighted aspirations for the judiciary's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 27-09-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 21:35 IST
Chhattisgarh High Court's Silver Jubilee: A Call for Justice for All
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At the silver jubilee of the Chhattisgarh High Court, Governor Ramen Deka asserted the importance of making justice accessible to all, challenging the notion that it benefits only the powerful. He highlighted the vital roles of lawyers and judges in upholding the justice system.

Governor Deka criticized media trials that influence court decisions and delay justice, calling for reforms. He shared the story of a Raipur resident's 30-year battle for justice, underscoring the need for prompt legal resolutions. Deka advised stricter scrutiny of Public Interest Litigations to maintain judicial integrity.

The governor lauded the judiciary's swift case resolutions and technological advancements. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised the High Court's digital innovations, while Supreme Court Justice J K Maheshwari inspired future-oriented judicial planning, ensuring justice reaches all levels of society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes at Vijay's Rally in Tamil Nadu

Tragedy Strikes at Vijay's Rally in Tamil Nadu

 India
2
Telangana Beckons Investors with Lucrative Opportunities in Tourism

Telangana Beckons Investors with Lucrative Opportunities in Tourism

 India
3
Julián Álvarez Shines in Atletico's Derby Triumph

Julián Álvarez Shines in Atletico's Derby Triumph

 Global
4
Speeding Car Collision on Bandra-Worli Sea Link Leaves Two Injured

Speeding Car Collision on Bandra-Worli Sea Link Leaves Two Injured

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025