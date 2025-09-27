Tamil Nadu Defers Waqf Board Reconstitution, AIMPLB Lauds Move Amidst Supreme Court Deliberations

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has expressed strong approval of the Tamil Nadu government's decision to postpone the reconstitution of its state waqf board in accordance with the new Waqf Act. The move will stand until the Supreme Court delivers its conclusive ruling on the legislation in question.

Congratulating Chief Minister M K Stalin, AIMPLB's spokesperson, SQR Ilyas, praised the decision as a significant step for Indian Muslims and advocates of justice. The decision reflects a stand against reorganizing the Waqf Board under the contentious new law until the Supreme Court's final verdict is rendered.

Moreover, Tamil Nadu's DMK government remains vocal against the Waqf Amendment Act, which has been criticized as rushed by the Union government. An interim Supreme Court order is currently in place, halting certain provisions. This move aligns with the AIMPLB's wider 'Save Waqf Campaign', which calls for protests including a temporary business shut down on October 3.

