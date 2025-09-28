Eruptions in Uttar Pradesh: 'I Love Muhammad' Banner Sparks Tensions

Tensions have engulfed several districts in Uttar Pradesh, notably Bareilly, Barabanki, and Mau, after a series of violent protests over the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign. Following these events, police executed overnight raids, arresting multiple individuals, including a prominent cleric.

Authorities have deployed significant security forces to maintain order, while social media is being monitored closely. Tensions were particularly high in Faizullaganj, Barabanki, after a banner reading 'I Love Muhammad' was taken down, leading to community unrest.

Arrests and heightened security measures continue across affected districts, with officials working diligently to prevent further disturbances, highlighting the challenges in balancing religious expressions and community harmony.