Eruptions in Uttar Pradesh: 'I Love Muhammad' Banner Sparks Tensions
Tensions flared in Uttar Pradesh's districts like Bareilly, Barabanki, and Mau following protests over the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign, leading to arrests and police raids. Local authorities have tightened security and monitored social media to prevent further unrest.
- Country:
- India
Tensions have engulfed several districts in Uttar Pradesh, notably Bareilly, Barabanki, and Mau, after a series of violent protests over the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign. Following these events, police executed overnight raids, arresting multiple individuals, including a prominent cleric.
Authorities have deployed significant security forces to maintain order, while social media is being monitored closely. Tensions were particularly high in Faizullaganj, Barabanki, after a banner reading 'I Love Muhammad' was taken down, leading to community unrest.
Arrests and heightened security measures continue across affected districts, with officials working diligently to prevent further disturbances, highlighting the challenges in balancing religious expressions and community harmony.
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar Pradesh
- protests
- I Love Muhammad
- Bareilly
- Barabanki
- Mau
- police
- communal
- harmony
- arrests
ALSO READ
Police Crackdown on Udyog Vihar Call Centre Selling Fake Sex Pills
Delhi Police Collaborates with Traders to Tackle Festive Traffic Chaos
Delhi Police Clamp Down on Illegal Arms and Firecrackers
High-Stakes Police Raid in Nuh: Chaos, Stone Pelting, and Arrests
After hospitalisation of several persons, police resort to baton-charge in Karur to drive away crowd who gathered to witness Vijay's rally.