Bust of Fake Pill Call Centre Operation

A call centre in Udyog Vihar Phase 5, reportedly involved in selling counterfeit sexual health pills, has been dismantled by authorities. Eleven people have been arrested, including women impersonating doctors to lure unsuspecting clients.

The operation, uncovered by a cyber police team acting on a tip-off, involved raids that led to the confiscation of mobile phones, fake capsule boxes, and oil sprays. The call centre bought fake medicines for as little as Rs 50, selling them at over Rs 2,000, with employees earning a salary plus commission from the fraud.

Main suspect Piyush allegedly promoted these drugs on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook. When individuals expressed interest, the call centre staff would contact them to pose as medical professionals and secure payments. Male suspects have been remanded in custody, while female suspects have been released on bail following their involvement in the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)