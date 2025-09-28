Tensions Escalate as Israeli Tanks Advance Into Gaza City

Israeli tanks pushed deeper into the residential neighbourhoods of Gaza City, escalating military incursions. Local health officials reported being overwhelmed by urgent pleas for aid.

The offensive targeted Sabra, Tel Al-Hawa, Sheikh Radwan, and Al-Naser, alarming both medics and civilians sheltering from continuous urban assaults. As Israeli military action intensifies, Palestinian displacement increases with many residents trapped.

Efforts for a diplomatic resolution are in play, with President Trump expected to discuss the crisis with Prime Minister Netanyahu. The humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate, as health facilities close amid soaring casualties and unmet international rescue requests.

