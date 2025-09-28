ED Cracks Down: Celebrities' Assets Under Scrutiny in Betting Scandal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is gearing up to seize assets worth crores from certain sportspersons and actors. The action comes under the anti-money laundering law concerning a case linked to an online betting and gaming platform.

Official sources have revealed that celebrities associated with the portal '1xBet' utilized their endorsement fees for acquiring various assets. These qualifications fall under the 'proceeds of crime' category as per the anti-money laundering law. The ED will soon issue a provisional attachment order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to seize these properties, including some located abroad in places like the UAE.

The assets' quantification and valuation are in progress, with the intention to prevent the involved individuals from benefiting from their allegedly criminal activities. After the attachment order is issued, it will be sent to the Adjudicating Authority under the PMLA for confirmation and further legal actions will follow, officials say.