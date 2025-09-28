Left Menu

Wang Jianlin Faces High-Value Consumption Restrictions Amid Financial Struggles

Wang Jianlin, the chairman of Dalian Wanda Group, faces restrictions on high-end spending imposed by a Gansu court. The restriction stems from a case involving 186 million yuan. In financial distress, Wanda plans to sell 48 Wanda Plaza shopping malls to investors, reports indicate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shenzhen | Updated: 28-09-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 16:09 IST
Wang Jianlin Faces High-Value Consumption Restrictions Amid Financial Struggles
  • Country:
  • China

In a significant development, Wang Jianlin, once China's richest man and chairman of the prominent Dalian Wanda Group, has been subjected to consumption restrictions. A Gansu province court has barred him from engaging in high-value spending activities, as confirmed by information provider Qichacha and local media reports.

This legal constraint is connected to a case filed against Dalian Wanda and its affiliates, involving an enforcement amount of 186 million yuan, as reported by the state-run Beijing Daily. This restriction prohibits spending on luxury goods, services, or high-end hotel stays.

In another strategic move reflecting financial strains, Wanda plans to divest 48 of its expansive Wanda Plaza shopping malls, selling them to a consortium of investors, according to a June report by The Paper. The exchange rate stands at $1 to 7.1328 Chinese yuan renminbi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Records Shatter at New Delhi Para Athletics Championships

World Records Shatter at New Delhi Para Athletics Championships

 India
2
ISPL Season 3 Set to Dazzle with Expanded Teams and Star Owners

ISPL Season 3 Set to Dazzle with Expanded Teams and Star Owners

 India
3
Police Crackdown on Illegal Liquor Trade in Jharkhand

Police Crackdown on Illegal Liquor Trade in Jharkhand

 India
4
Nations Celebrates GST 2.0: Communities Embrace Tax Reforms

Nations Celebrates GST 2.0: Communities Embrace Tax Reforms

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025