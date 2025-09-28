Rajasthan Police Bust Major Motorcycle Theft Racket
In Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police dismantled a motorcycle theft racket, recovering 30 stolen bikes and arresting four suspects. The gang extorted money from owners to return their vehicles. Officials revealed that suspects altered number plates to evade detection and used middlemen for ransom demands.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, police in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district have dismantled a motorcycle theft racket, successfully recovering 30 stolen two-wheelers and arresting four suspects, according to officials on Sunday.
Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar stated that the gang not only engaged in stealing motorcycles but also extorted hefty sums from vehicle owners through middlemen to return the stolen vehicles. A coordinated effort by the Kotwali, Bakani, Sadar, and Jhalrapatan police stations led to the arrest of two thieves and two brokers, with another middleman currently on the run.
Investigations revealed the accused altered number plates of stolen vehicles to avoid detection, contacting owners to demand ransom with middlemen's help. After payment, the motorcycles were abandoned in isolated areas. The four arrested individuals, habitual offenders with numerous theft, robbery, and burglary charges, include Suresh Kanjhar, Vinod, Vedraj Singh, and Gajraj.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- police
- motorcycle
- theft
- racket
- recovery
- arrests
- extortion
- number plates
- middlemen
ALSO READ
Communal Strife in Bareilly: Arrests Spark Outcry Over Misuse of Power
Tragic Recovery: Journalist Found Dead in Uttarkashi Lake
Tension Rises: Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 12 Indian Fishermen Accused of Maritime Boundary Breach
Tech Heist Ring Busted in Nashik: Dramatic Arrests Yield Stolen Laptops and Mobiles
Punjabi Stars Rally for Rajvir Jawanda's Recovery