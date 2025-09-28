Rajasthan Police Bust Major Motorcycle Theft Racket

In a significant breakthrough, police in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district have dismantled a motorcycle theft racket, successfully recovering 30 stolen two-wheelers and arresting four suspects, according to officials on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar stated that the gang not only engaged in stealing motorcycles but also extorted hefty sums from vehicle owners through middlemen to return the stolen vehicles. A coordinated effort by the Kotwali, Bakani, Sadar, and Jhalrapatan police stations led to the arrest of two thieves and two brokers, with another middleman currently on the run.

Investigations revealed the accused altered number plates of stolen vehicles to avoid detection, contacting owners to demand ransom with middlemen's help. After payment, the motorcycles were abandoned in isolated areas. The four arrested individuals, habitual offenders with numerous theft, robbery, and burglary charges, include Suresh Kanjhar, Vinod, Vedraj Singh, and Gajraj.

(With inputs from agencies.)