Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Crackdown on Drone-Related Rumors

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath issued a stern warning against those spreading drone-related rumors. Village security committees are established, and police patrolling intensified. He announced strict actions, including using the Gangster Act, against perpetrators to curb panic and misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balrampur | Updated: 28-09-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 18:43 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Crackdown on Drone-Related Rumors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh has issued a stern message to individuals spreading rumors about thefts involving drones. This step is a response to rising concerns in various districts.

In Balrampur district, Adityanath declared the formation of village security committees in each panchayat, alongside heightened police patrolling. Orders have been given to invoke the Gangster Act against those inciting fear, with consequences including property confiscation.

This crackdown, initiated earlier this year, follows increasing reports of crimes allegedly committed via drones. Adityanath also noted unauthorized drone usage could lead to action under the Gangsters Act and, if required, the National Security Act. He asserted that efforts to instill panic or misinformation using drones will face zero tolerance.

TRENDING

1
Intense Rains Trigger Evacuations and Crisis Management in Maharashtra

Intense Rains Trigger Evacuations and Crisis Management in Maharashtra

 India
2
Tensions Rise: Indian Fishermen Arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Tensions Rise: Indian Fishermen Arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

 Sri Lanka
3
Tadej Pogacar Clinches Second Consecutive World Title in Rwanda

Tadej Pogacar Clinches Second Consecutive World Title in Rwanda

 Global
4
Tragic Honor Killing in Morena: A Father's Ultimate Betrayal

Tragic Honor Killing in Morena: A Father's Ultimate Betrayal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025