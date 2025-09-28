Uttar Pradesh's Crackdown on Drone-Related Rumors

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh has issued a stern message to individuals spreading rumors about thefts involving drones. This step is a response to rising concerns in various districts.

In Balrampur district, Adityanath declared the formation of village security committees in each panchayat, alongside heightened police patrolling. Orders have been given to invoke the Gangster Act against those inciting fear, with consequences including property confiscation.

This crackdown, initiated earlier this year, follows increasing reports of crimes allegedly committed via drones. Adityanath also noted unauthorized drone usage could lead to action under the Gangsters Act and, if required, the National Security Act. He asserted that efforts to instill panic or misinformation using drones will face zero tolerance.