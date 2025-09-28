Left Menu

Enhancing Dispute Resolution: Mediation Training for Debt Recovery

The Department of Financial Services and the Mediation and Conciliation Project Committee, Supreme Court of India, conducted a 40-hour mediation training for Debt Recovery Tribunals officials and public sector bank executives. The program focused on mediation processes, stakeholder roles, and effective dispute resolution under the RDB and SARFAESI Acts.

The Department of Financial Services (DFS) in collaboration with the Mediation and Conciliation Project Committee (MCMP) of the Supreme Court of India conducted an extensive 40-hour mediation training program. This initiative was tailored for presiding officers of Debts Recovery Tribunals (DRTs) and senior executives from public sector banks.

This program, held from September 24 to 28, underscored the significance of effective dispute resolution mechanisms in today's environment, according to a finance ministry statement on Sunday. Mediation, recognized globally for fostering resolution through consensus, was the central theme.

Participants explored the mediation process, including stages and mediator roles, alongside comparisons of judicial and alternative dispute resolution processes. The training, which emphasized the involvement of stakeholders such as referral judges, lawyers, and parties in mediation, received commendation for its comprehensive range, particularly relating to cases adjudicated under the RDB Act 1993 and SARFAESI Act 2002.

