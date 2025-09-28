Left Menu

Social Media Scrutiny Intensifies Amid Tensions in Uttar Pradesh

Two individuals were arrested for making objectionable posts against Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, amid heightened social media scrutiny following violence over the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign. The police are implementing stringent measures to maintain harmony while investigating communal tension concerns raised by local leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 28-09-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 19:16 IST
Social Media Scrutiny Intensifies Amid Tensions in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst growing tensions in Uttar Pradesh, police have arrested two individuals in separate incidents for allegedly making objectionable posts against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media. This move comes as authorities increase scrutiny of social platforms following violent events in neighboring Bareilly.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi confirmed the arrest of Sohel Qureshi in the Nigohi area after he allegedly posted a distorted image of the Chief Minister on Facebook. In a separate incident, a man named Iqrar was detained from the Khutar area for sharing abusive content on social media.

Local leaders, including Tanveer Khan of the Samajwadi Party, have expressed concerns over communal harmony, citing inaction on inflammatory posts against the Muslim community. Police have assured ongoing inquiries and have heightened security measures, including monitoring cell activities and drills, to tackle the situation effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise: Indian Fishermen Arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Tensions Rise: Indian Fishermen Arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

 Sri Lanka
2
Tadej Pogacar Clinches Second Consecutive World Title in Rwanda

Tadej Pogacar Clinches Second Consecutive World Title in Rwanda

 Global
3
Tragic Honor Killing in Morena: A Father's Ultimate Betrayal

Tragic Honor Killing in Morena: A Father's Ultimate Betrayal

 India
4
Hunger for Justice: Tribal Status Struggle in Maharashtra

Hunger for Justice: Tribal Status Struggle in Maharashtra

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025