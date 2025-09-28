Social Media Scrutiny Intensifies Amid Tensions in Uttar Pradesh
Two individuals were arrested for making objectionable posts against Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, amid heightened social media scrutiny following violence over the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign. The police are implementing stringent measures to maintain harmony while investigating communal tension concerns raised by local leaders.
Amidst growing tensions in Uttar Pradesh, police have arrested two individuals in separate incidents for allegedly making objectionable posts against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media. This move comes as authorities increase scrutiny of social platforms following violent events in neighboring Bareilly.
Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi confirmed the arrest of Sohel Qureshi in the Nigohi area after he allegedly posted a distorted image of the Chief Minister on Facebook. In a separate incident, a man named Iqrar was detained from the Khutar area for sharing abusive content on social media.
Local leaders, including Tanveer Khan of the Samajwadi Party, have expressed concerns over communal harmony, citing inaction on inflammatory posts against the Muslim community. Police have assured ongoing inquiries and have heightened security measures, including monitoring cell activities and drills, to tackle the situation effectively.
