Suvendu Adhikari Leads Protest March Against 'Targeted' Police Actions in Nandigram

Suvendu Adhikari, BJP MLA and Opposition Leader, accused the West Bengal police of targeting saffron party workers with false cases under TMC protection. He spoke during a protest rally in Nandigram, alleging political bias.

The rally protested the arrest of a BJP worker and family harassment, drawing widespread support, especially from women activists. Adhikari previously confronted local police, calling for justice.

He stated the harassment was conducted by those linked to ruling TMC, not religious communities, and promised legal action to defend BJP interests once courts reopen.

(With inputs from agencies.)