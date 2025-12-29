Suvendu Adhikari Leads Protest March Against 'Targeted' Police Actions in Nandigram
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari accused West Bengal police of targeting BJP workers with false charges, sparking a large protest rally in Nandigram. He claims the harassment is politically motivated and vowed to seek legal recourse. The rally drew many supporters, particularly women activists, opposing local governance under Mamata Banerjee.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-12-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 15:38 IST
Suvendu Adhikari, BJP MLA and Opposition Leader, accused the West Bengal police of targeting saffron party workers with false cases under TMC protection. He spoke during a protest rally in Nandigram, alleging political bias.
The rally protested the arrest of a BJP worker and family harassment, drawing widespread support, especially from women activists. Adhikari previously confronted local police, calling for justice.
He stated the harassment was conducted by those linked to ruling TMC, not religious communities, and promised legal action to defend BJP interests once courts reopen.
(With inputs from agencies.)
