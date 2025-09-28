Left Menu

No Ceasefire: Amit Shah's Fiery Stance Against Naxals

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has rejected a ceasefire proposal from Maoist extremists. He emphasizes that surrender, not a ceasefire, is the only option, promising a warm welcome and rehabilitation for those who lay down arms. Shah criticizes ideological support for extremism and targets achieving a Naxal-free India by March 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 19:23 IST
No Ceasefire: Amit Shah's Fiery Stance Against Naxals
ceasefire
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah firmly rejected a ceasefire offer from Maoists, urging extremists to surrender instead, during a seminar on 'Naxal Mukt Bharat'. He guaranteed that any Naxals willing to lay down arms would receive a warm welcome without a single shot fired by security forces.

Shah criticized Left parties for supporting Left Wing Extremism ideologies and insisted that Maoist activities hindered development over the years. The minister highlighted that a robust rehabilitation policy awaits those who opt to renounce the armed struggle, emphasizing the necessity to dismantle ideological support networks.

In the wake of intensified operations like "Operation Black Forest," Shah reinforced his commitment to eradicating Naxalism by March 2026. He called for societal awareness on the ideological foundations that have sustained Naxalism, as understanding this is crucial to ending the movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise: Indian Fishermen Arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Tensions Rise: Indian Fishermen Arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

 Sri Lanka
2
Tadej Pogacar Clinches Second Consecutive World Title in Rwanda

Tadej Pogacar Clinches Second Consecutive World Title in Rwanda

 Global
3
Tragic Honor Killing in Morena: A Father's Ultimate Betrayal

Tragic Honor Killing in Morena: A Father's Ultimate Betrayal

 India
4
Hunger for Justice: Tribal Status Struggle in Maharashtra

Hunger for Justice: Tribal Status Struggle in Maharashtra

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025