No Ceasefire: Amit Shah's Fiery Stance Against Naxals

Union Home Minister Amit Shah firmly rejected a ceasefire offer from Maoists, urging extremists to surrender instead, during a seminar on 'Naxal Mukt Bharat'. He guaranteed that any Naxals willing to lay down arms would receive a warm welcome without a single shot fired by security forces.

Shah criticized Left parties for supporting Left Wing Extremism ideologies and insisted that Maoist activities hindered development over the years. The minister highlighted that a robust rehabilitation policy awaits those who opt to renounce the armed struggle, emphasizing the necessity to dismantle ideological support networks.

In the wake of intensified operations like "Operation Black Forest," Shah reinforced his commitment to eradicating Naxalism by March 2026. He called for societal awareness on the ideological foundations that have sustained Naxalism, as understanding this is crucial to ending the movement.

