Trump Meets Military Brass: A Call for Warrior Ethos

President Donald Trump is set to convene with top U.S. military leaders in Quantico, Virginia. The gathering will focus on discussions led by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth about maintaining a 'warrior ethos' within the military. The meeting emphasizes the global presence and leadership needs of U.S. forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 20:37 IST
Donald Trump

In an uncommon assembly of U.S. military leadership, President Donald Trump will meet with generals and admirals in Quantico, Virginia, as reported by the Washington Post on Sunday.

The meeting will feature Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth discussing the importance of sustaining a 'warrior ethos' within the ranks of the armed forces during the roughly one-hour event, according to U.S. officials who spoke with Reuters.

With American troops stationed globally, Hegseth consistently emphasizes the need for a warrior mentality in his public speeches, underscoring the critical leadership roles played by senior military officers.

