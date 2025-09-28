Family's Quest for Justice: Reopening the Case of Gobinda Sahu

Family members of Gobinda Sahu, who allegedly took his own life while in jail in 2022, have approached Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for a reopening of the case.

Sahu, a prime suspect in the 2021 murder of a female teacher in Kalahandi district, reportedly committed suicide in the Kantabanji Sub-Jail, Balangir district, in December 2022. His family suspects foul play and met with the Chief Minister to seek a reinvestigation.

Submitting a memorandum to Majhi, Sahu's wife and daughter pressed for a CBI probe. Sahu's daughter, Lipika, insists her father was innocent and that the true perpetrator is responsible for his death. The Chief Minister has pledged to order an inquiry.

