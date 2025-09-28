Left Menu

Tragedy in Manipur: Teen Found Dead Amid Ethnic Violence

A 13-year-old boy named Yurembam Angamba Singh was found dead at a relief camp in Jiribam, Manipur, amid ongoing ethnic violence. The incident is suspected to be a suicide. Singh and his family had been staying at the camp due to clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 28-09-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 23:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A young boy, aged 13, was discovered hanging in a cycle-parking shed at a relief camp for internally displaced persons in Jiribam, Manipur, on Sunday, according to police statements. The boy, identified as Yurembam Angamba Singh, was part of a community displaced by fierce ethnic conflict.

Soon after the discovery, Singh was transported to Jiribam District Hospital, where he was declared deceased. His body was subsequently forwarded to Silchar Medical College in Assam for post-mortem assessment, while authorities registered a case with the Jiribam Police Station to initiate an investigation.

The family of the deceased had been taking refuge in the relief camp following violent clashes erupting in May 2023 between the Meitei and Kuki communities. These tensions have led to over 260 fatalities and displaced thousands from their homes in the troubled region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

