Heroic Rescue in Maharashtra: 17 Saved Amid Torrential Rains
In Maharashtra’s Palghar district, officials rescued 17 individuals from a bus stranded in floodwaters. The operation, executed amid heavy rain near Chari village, saved 16 women and the driver. A police inspector sustained injuries during the rescue. A 'red alert' for heavy rain had been issued.
In an impressive multi-agency effort, 17 individuals, including 16 women, were saved from a flooded bus in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday. The bus was trapped near Chari village in Dahanu taluka, prompting swift action amidst relentless rains.
The rescue mission was executed with precision after authorities received an alert. Inspector Kiran Pawar of Dahanu police station, who was part of the rescue team, unfortunately sustained injuries during the operation and required hospitalization.
Amid these challenging weather conditions, the India Meteorological Department had already issued a 'red alert,' predicting extremely heavy rains, which added urgency to the rescue efforts and highlighted the risks faced by emergency personnel.
