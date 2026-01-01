Tamil Nadu Rings in 2026 with Festive Spirit Despite Heavy Rainfall

Tamil Nadu entered 2026 in high spirits, with celebrations held at beaches and public spaces and prayers at temples, all under the watchful eyes of over 1.10 lakh police personnel ensuring safety. Despite heavy rainfall, festivities went off without a hitch, signaling a smooth start to the year.

The Chennai Police, led by Commissioner A Arun, implemented meticulous security measures, mobilizing thousands of personnel to maintain order. Restrictions included bans on sea bathing and high-decibel music, with drone surveillance and horse-mounted patrols in action to curb any potential incidents.

Crowds also thronged places of worship across the state, from the Kapaleeswarar Temple in Chennai to the famous temples in Madurai, Rameshwaram, and elsewhere, combining spiritual devotion with festive joy. The absence of visible sunrises in Kanyakumari due to cloudy skies did little to dampen the spirits of those celebrating the new year.

(With inputs from agencies.)