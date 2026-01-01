Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Rings in 2026 with Festive Spirit Despite Heavy Rainfall

Tamil Nadu celebrated the New Year of 2026 with festivities at beaches and temples amid strict security. The celebrations saw no major incidents despite heavy rainfall. Crowds gathered for various events and worship, with Governor and Chief Minister extending greetings. Special measures ensured public safety throughout the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 01-01-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 15:26 IST
Tamil Nadu Rings in 2026 with Festive Spirit Despite Heavy Rainfall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu entered 2026 in high spirits, with celebrations held at beaches and public spaces and prayers at temples, all under the watchful eyes of over 1.10 lakh police personnel ensuring safety. Despite heavy rainfall, festivities went off without a hitch, signaling a smooth start to the year.

The Chennai Police, led by Commissioner A Arun, implemented meticulous security measures, mobilizing thousands of personnel to maintain order. Restrictions included bans on sea bathing and high-decibel music, with drone surveillance and horse-mounted patrols in action to curb any potential incidents.

Crowds also thronged places of worship across the state, from the Kapaleeswarar Temple in Chennai to the famous temples in Madurai, Rameshwaram, and elsewhere, combining spiritual devotion with festive joy. The absence of visible sunrises in Kanyakumari due to cloudy skies did little to dampen the spirits of those celebrating the new year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tezpur University Vice Chancellor sent on leave amid ongoing protests; enquiry panel set up to probe allegations: Officials.

Tezpur University Vice Chancellor sent on leave amid ongoing protests; enqui...

 India
2
Bulgaria Embraces the Euro Amid Political Turmoil and Economic Aspirations

Bulgaria Embraces the Euro Amid Political Turmoil and Economic Aspirations

 Bulgaria
3
Hyundai Motor India Reports Solid Growth Amid GST Reforms

Hyundai Motor India Reports Solid Growth Amid GST Reforms

 India
4
India and Pakistan Exchange Nuclear and Prisoner Lists: A Diplomatic Tradition

India and Pakistan Exchange Nuclear and Prisoner Lists: A Diplomatic Traditi...

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026