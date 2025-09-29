Trump's Command: Strengthening U.S. Military Leadership

In an unprecedented move, President Donald Trump will address U.S. military leadership at a gathering in Quantico, Virginia. He intends to underscore their importance as cherished leaders, calling on them to maintain strength, toughness, and compassion in their roles.

The meeting, called by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, is a rare assembly of senior military officials aimed at reinforcing a 'warrior ethos' across the armed forces. Hegseth, known for his close alignment with President Trump's vision, has been steering the Department of Defense towards a more traditional focus by renaming it as the 'Department of War.'

While the in-person convening of military leaders, who typically meet virtually, has sparked debate over its necessity and cost, officials emphasize its strategic purpose. Senior officials will travel to Virginia via military aircraft, highlighting the administration's prioritization of this high-profile event.

