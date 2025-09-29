Tragedy Strikes: Mass Shooting at Michigan Mormon Church

In a tragic event on Sunday, a man named Thomas Jacob Sanford launched a violent attack on a Mormon church in Michigan, resulting in two fatalities and eight injuries. The attacker, who was subsequently killed in a shootout with police, also set fire to the building, causing widespread devastation.

Authorities, including Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye, continue to investigate the scene, as hundreds were present during the deadly incident. A further search of Sanford's home and phone records is underway to ascertain his motives behind the brutal attack.

The rampage is recorded as the 324th mass shooting in the U.S. in 2025. Michigan's Governor Gretchen Whitmer and President Donald Trump have both condemned the violence, expressing grief and the urgent need to address this national issue.