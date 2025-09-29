Chaos in Michigan Church: Fatal Attack Shakes Community

Tragedy struck a Michigan church when a gunman in a pickup truck stormed through the doors during a Sunday service, causing chaos and devastation. Four were killed and eight others injured as the assailant opened fire and started a fire within the chapel.

Authorities quickly responded, shooting and killing the suspect, Thomas Jacob Sanford, identified as a 40-year-old from Burton. The FBI has classified the act as targeted violence and is spearheading the investigation as the community processes this tragedy.

Local officials and religious leaders call for unity and healing amid the unsettling disturbance. Michigan's Governor emphasized the need for peace, as prayer services and vigils were held in support of affected families and victims.