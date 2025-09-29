Omar Abdullah Criticizes Government's Unkept Promises to Ladakh and J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has sharply criticized the Indian central government for what he describes as a betrayal towards Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. He claims the government has failed to deliver on its promises, furthering mistrust with delays in restoring statehood.

During the launch of journalist Harinder Baweja's book, Abdullah stated that the government misled Ladakhis with false assurances about the Sixth Schedule during Hill Council elections. He expressed disdain for the sudden shift in stance on Ladakhi leaders, mentioning environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk.

Abdullah highlighted the violent protests for statehood in Ladakh and criticized the central government's unfulfilled commitments toward Jammu and Kashmir. He warned that the ongoing trust deficit is eroding public faith, despite high voter turnout in recent elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)