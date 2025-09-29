New Specialist Role Transforms Prostate Cancer Care in South Island

New Zealand’s first Advanced Practitioner Radiation Therapist (APRT) specialising in prostate cancer is reshaping cancer treatment in the lower South Island, Health Minister Simeon Brown has confirmed. The role is already delivering faster access to treatment, personalised support, and improved patient outcomes, while also easing the workload of oncologists.

A Breakthrough in Cancer Care

The APRT role was introduced to address growing pressures on cancer services and ensure patients receive consistent care throughout their treatment journey. The practitioner’s responsibilities include:

Running treatment review clinics , checking on patient progress during therapy.

Leading six-week post-treatment follow-ups on behalf of radiation oncologists.

Completing pre-first specialist assessments, preparing patients before they even meet with a cancer specialist.

In August alone, around 60 patients received care through this innovative model, demonstrating both its immediate impact and scalability.

Minister Brown said the initiative is a “transformative step forward,” not just for prostate cancer care, but as a model for wider cancer services.

“Patients gain continuous support and quicker treatment, while specialists can focus on more complex cases. This ensures more New Zealanders are seen, faster.”

Wider Benefits and Future Expansion

Although currently focused on prostate cancer, there are already plans to extend the role to other urological conditions. By relieving pressure on oncologists and improving coordination of care, this model could become a blueprint for cancer services nationwide.

Clinicians report benefits in both efficiency and patient engagement, while patients have welcomed the greater continuity of care.

The Importance of Prostate Cancer Awareness

The announcement comes during Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, highlighting the urgency of tackling the disease.

Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among New Zealand men , with more than 4,000 new cases each year .

Around 700 men die annually , making it one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths in men.

Early detection is crucial — when found early, treatment success rates are significantly higher.

Minister Brown stressed that awareness, early testing, and innovative treatment models can make the difference between life and death.

“Early detection, combined with new models of care like we’re seeing in the South, gives men the best possible chance of living longer, healthier lives.”

Looking Ahead

The success of the APRT initiative highlights the value of modern, patient-focused care models within the New Zealand health system. If expanded, it could not only improve prostate cancer outcomes but also enhance treatment pathways for a range of cancers and chronic conditions.

For families across the South Island, this innovation means more men will have the support they need — from diagnosis to recovery — delivered more efficiently and with compassion.