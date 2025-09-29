Left Menu

Telangana's Rural Political Pulse: Multi-Phase Election Rollout

The Telangana State Election Commission has announced a five-phase schedule for rural local body elections. This will cover Gram Panchayats, MPTC, and ZPTC seats. Counting for the MPTC and ZPTC will occur on November 11. The electorate totals over 16 million.

Updated: 29-09-2025 12:32 IST
  • India

The Telangana State Election Commission unveiled a detailed five-phased election schedule aimed at revitalizing the rural political landscape. The announcement triggered the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. Scheduled to impact thousands of local administrative units, these elections signify a significant democratic exercise.

State Election Commissioner Rani Kumudini revealed that polling for the Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) seats will occur in two phases. This complex electoral process begins with the first phase on October 23 and the second on October 27, ensuring a comprehensive coverage of regional governance.

The Gram Panchayat elections will follow in three stages, beginning with polling on October 31, continuing through to November 8. Overseeing this extensive exercise, the election body will manage votes from an electorate of over 16 million individuals, including a meticulous count of diverse voter demographics.

