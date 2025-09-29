Social Media Giant Appeals for Freedom of Speech in India

The social media platform X, owned by Elon Musk, announced on Monday its intention to appeal an Indian court decision that rejected its challenge to New Delhi's content removal policies. The company is contesting the ruling as an infringement on freedom of expression in the country.

X has been in conflict with Indian authorities for several months over what it deems excessive censorship by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration. The government views the new content removal system as a way to tackle unlawful content and maintain accountability online, but X argues the mechanism lacks legal backing and infringes upon freedom of speech.

Musk, who identifies as a free-speech absolutist, has had previous clashes with authorities worldwide over content compliance demands. In India, the company's lawsuit aims at the core of the country's enhanced internet regulations. Modi's government has intensified control over the digital space, allowing more officials to issue takedown orders through a newly launched web platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)