Gold Shop Heist: Employee Abducted in Daring Daylight Robbery

In a dramatic turn of events, police have arrested five individuals, including a minor, in connection with a bold daylight robbery and abduction of a gold shop employee in Car Street.

The suspects—Farish, Safwan, Arafat Ali, and Faraz—allegedly intercepted the victim, Mustafa, near Venkataramana Temple while he was carrying a gold bar on a scooter.

Authorities indicated that a former jewelry store employee had provided crucial information leading to the heist. A scooter used in the crime has been recovered, with efforts underway to trace the getaway car and retrieve the stolen gold.