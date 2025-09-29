Left Menu

Gold Shop Heist: Employee Abducted in Daring Daylight Robbery

Five individuals, including a juvenile, have been apprehended for the abduction and robbery of a gold shop employee in Car Street. The incident involved assailants intercepting the employee, Mustafa, and forcibly taking a gold bar. Investigation reveals an inside job, with efforts ongoing to recover the stolen item.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 29-09-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 13:50 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, police have arrested five individuals, including a minor, in connection with a bold daylight robbery and abduction of a gold shop employee in Car Street.

The suspects—Farish, Safwan, Arafat Ali, and Faraz—allegedly intercepted the victim, Mustafa, near Venkataramana Temple while he was carrying a gold bar on a scooter.

Authorities indicated that a former jewelry store employee had provided crucial information leading to the heist. A scooter used in the crime has been recovered, with efforts underway to trace the getaway car and retrieve the stolen gold.

