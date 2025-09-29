Left Menu

Sahara Group Seeks Supreme Court Nod to Sell Iconic Properties

The Sahara India Commercial Corporation Ltd (SICCL) has petitioned the Supreme Court for permission to sell its properties, including Ambey Valley and Shahara Saher, to Adani Properties. Following the death of Sahara Group's chief, this sale aims to satisfy investor claims and settle outstanding liabilities despite market challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 13:53 IST
The Sahara India Commercial Corporation Ltd (SICCL) has approached the Supreme Court seeking authorization to sell significant properties like Amby Valley and Shahara Saher to Adani Properties Private Limited.

The plea, slated for a hearing, underscores the need to liquidate assets after the Sahara Group chief's passing, as family members previously uninvolved attempt to uphold investor interests.

Despite tumultuous market conditions, multiple litigations, and investigations into the group, the move seeks to adhere to court orders, fulfilling financial obligations amidst eroding buyer confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

