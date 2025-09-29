Sahara Group Seeks Supreme Court Nod to Sell Iconic Properties

The Sahara India Commercial Corporation Ltd (SICCL) has approached the Supreme Court seeking authorization to sell significant properties like Amby Valley and Shahara Saher to Adani Properties Private Limited.

The plea, slated for a hearing, underscores the need to liquidate assets after the Sahara Group chief's passing, as family members previously uninvolved attempt to uphold investor interests.

Despite tumultuous market conditions, multiple litigations, and investigations into the group, the move seeks to adhere to court orders, fulfilling financial obligations amidst eroding buyer confidence.

