Crisis Management: Maharashtra CM Tackles Flood Aftermath

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is taking swift action to manage the devastating impact of recent heavy rains and floods in Marathwada. This follows a week of severe weather that has resulted in significant property and farmland damage across the region.

On Monday, the Chief Minister reviewed the situation in detail and instructed Nanded's administration to ensure that all disaster management systems remain vigilant. This directive comes amid the ongoing water release from the Jayakwadi Dam, with levels currently at 1.88 lakh cusecs, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

Despite 10 rain-related fatalities and the evacuation of over 11,800 individuals across Maharashtra, the situation is improving. Water levels in rivers are receding, and discharges from key dams have decreased. The authorities continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)