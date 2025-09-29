Left Menu

Top U.S. Agricultural Official Visits Taiwan Amid Tariff Discussions

A senior U.S. Department of Agriculture official is visiting Taiwan for trade talks amid a 20% tariff on Taiwanese exports to the U.S. Luke J. Lindberg, Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs, will attend the Agribusiness Trade Mission and engage in discussions on economic issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 29-09-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 14:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

A high-ranking official from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is in Taiwan for crucial trade discussions, the U.S. unofficial embassy in Taipei announced on Monday. The visit follows ongoing tariff talks between the two nations, with Taiwan currently facing a 20% tariff on exports to the U.S.

The American Institute in Taiwan confirmed that Luke J. Lindberg, Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs, will be in Taiwan from Monday to Wednesday. His itinerary includes attending the Agribusiness Trade Mission, meeting with U.S. Meat Export Federation executives, and leading talks with Taiwan's meat industry, they stated.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's Office of Trade Negotiations is in active consultations with the U.S. to address economic issues, including reciprocal tariffs. Taiwan is hopeful for a better tariff rate after recent discussions showed progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

