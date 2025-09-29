Kabul's Water Crisis: The Daily Struggle of Survival

Noorullah and Sanaullah, eight-year-old twins in Kabul, Afghanistan, spend their days wheeling jerrycans filled with water through dusty alleys, a stark reflection of the nation's worsening water crisis.

Once self-sufficient with a well, the family's supply dried up four years ago, forcing them into long queues or expensive tanker deliveries. Climate change has intensified Afghanistan's droughts, propelling Kabul into a dire situation marked by water scarcity, disease, and school dropouts.

Analyses suggest Kabul's groundwater may be depleted by 2030. Meanwhile, the urban poor devote significant income to secure tanker water, contrasting with the wealthy drilling deep private wells—fueling inequality and hardship in the Afghan capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)