Delhi High Court Halts NOIDA’s Rs 100 Crore Demand Over DND Flyway Ads

The Delhi High Court has intervened to pause a substantial demand made by the NOIDA authority. The authority had sought Rs 100 crore from the Noida Toll Bridge Company Limited, regarding an alleged advertisement license fee dispute related to the DND flyway.

Justice Jasmeet Singh's interim order stayed the Outdoor Advertisement Department's directive, which also sought the removal of outdoor ads from the DND Flyway. The court emphasized that prima facie, the petitioner appears to hold rights to display these advertisements and noted the balance of convenience favored the petitioner.

Legal representatives for the petitioner argued there was no agreement clause allowing unilateral fee increases. A hearing is scheduled for January 2026 to further deliberate on the case, following a directive for NOIDA to file a reply.

(With inputs from agencies.)