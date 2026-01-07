Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Interim Relief to Folk Singer in Controversial Case

The Supreme Court granted interim protection from arrest to folk singer Neha Singh Rathore in a case related to a social media post. The post allegedly targeted PM Modi and other BJP leaders concerning a terror attack. Rathore’s earlier anticipatory bail was denied by the Allahabad High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 15:27 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 15:27 IST
Supreme Court Grants Interim Relief to Folk Singer in Controversial Case
Neha Singh Rathore
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has given interim protection to folk artist Neha Singh Rathore, who faced arrest over a contentious social media post connected to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Her post was said to target Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, linking them to the deaths of 26 Pahalgam tourists, raising substantial political tensions. Rathore's arrest protection comes despite a Lucknow bench previously dismissing her anticipatory bail plea.

The court directed Rathore to cooperate with the investigation. The FIR, filed by Abhay Pratap Singh, accused her of stirring communal tensions and included severe charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi High Court Orders Congress, AAP to Remove Defamatory Posts Linking BJP Leader to Murder

Delhi High Court Orders Congress, AAP to Remove Defamatory Posts Linking BJP...

 India
2
South-South Dialogue: Yemeni Separatists Initiate Talks in Riyadh

South-South Dialogue: Yemeni Separatists Initiate Talks in Riyadh

 United Arab Emirates
3
Controversy Surrounds US Military Involvement in Venezuela

Controversy Surrounds US Military Involvement in Venezuela

 India
4
Diplomatic Plea for Repatriation of Indian Child in Germany

Diplomatic Plea for Repatriation of Indian Child in Germany

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026