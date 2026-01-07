Supreme Court Grants Interim Relief to Folk Singer in Controversial Case
The Supreme Court granted interim protection from arrest to folk singer Neha Singh Rathore in a case related to a social media post. The post allegedly targeted PM Modi and other BJP leaders concerning a terror attack. Rathore’s earlier anticipatory bail was denied by the Allahabad High Court.
The Supreme Court has given interim protection to folk artist Neha Singh Rathore, who faced arrest over a contentious social media post connected to the Pahalgam terror attack.
Her post was said to target Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, linking them to the deaths of 26 Pahalgam tourists, raising substantial political tensions. Rathore's arrest protection comes despite a Lucknow bench previously dismissing her anticipatory bail plea.
The court directed Rathore to cooperate with the investigation. The FIR, filed by Abhay Pratap Singh, accused her of stirring communal tensions and included severe charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act.
