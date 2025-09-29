Left Menu

Ghatsila Voter Roll Revamped Amid By-Election Buzz

The Ghatsila (Reserved) assembly seat sees an increase of 5,171 new voters, following the death of JMM MLA Ramdas Soren. The updated voters' list now totals 2,55,823 electors, including 1,30,921 women. By-election announcements are anticipated soon, with substantial voter list revisions completed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 29-09-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 16:58 IST
Ghatsila Voter Roll Revamped Amid By-Election Buzz
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant update for the Ghatsila (Reserved) assembly seat, the latest voters' list adds 5,171 new electors, as confirmed by an official on Monday. This seat became vacant following the demise of JMM MLA and Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren.

The revised list brings the total electorate in the Ghatsila assembly segment to 2,55,823, which includes 1,30,921 female voters. Notably, 2,871 women have newly registered. The count for third-gender voters remains constant at three.

According to East Singhbhum District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi, the finalized list followed a thorough review process, with 5,171 accepted applications from a total of 5,325, and 715 deletions from 750 requests. The by-election is expected to be announced soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Monsoon Havoc: Marathwada Faces Destruction and Death

Monsoon Havoc: Marathwada Faces Destruction and Death

 India
2
Leh Apex Body Boycotts Talks Amid Tensions in Ladakh

Leh Apex Body Boycotts Talks Amid Tensions in Ladakh

 India
3
Court Revokes Bail in High-Profile Sharjah Death Case

Court Revokes Bail in High-Profile Sharjah Death Case

 India
4
Congress Urges Relief After Jammu Floods

Congress Urges Relief After Jammu Floods

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025