Ghatsila Voter Roll Revamped Amid By-Election Buzz

In a significant update for the Ghatsila (Reserved) assembly seat, the latest voters' list adds 5,171 new electors, as confirmed by an official on Monday. This seat became vacant following the demise of JMM MLA and Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren.

The revised list brings the total electorate in the Ghatsila assembly segment to 2,55,823, which includes 1,30,921 female voters. Notably, 2,871 women have newly registered. The count for third-gender voters remains constant at three.

According to East Singhbhum District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi, the finalized list followed a thorough review process, with 5,171 accepted applications from a total of 5,325, and 715 deletions from 750 requests. The by-election is expected to be announced soon.

