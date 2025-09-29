Left Menu

Delhi High Court Halts Rupa Publications' Constitution Copycat Edition

The Delhi High Court has issued an interim injunction against Rupa Publications for publishing a red-and-black coat-pocket edition of the Constitution of India. Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora found it to be deceptively similar to an edition by Eastern Book Company, prompting a recall and marketing cessation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 16:59 IST
Delhi High Court Halts Rupa Publications' Constitution Copycat Edition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has restrained Rupa Publications from publishing or distributing its red-and-black coat-pocket edition of the Constitution of India, citing deceptive similarities to a version by Eastern Book Company (EBC).

In a suit brought by EBC, Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora found Rupa's edition's trade dress—color scheme, text, and font—closely mimicked EBC's, increasing the likelihood of consumer confusion.

The court ordered Rupa to halt all marketing and sales activities for the edition, recall unsold inventory, and remove the edition from online platforms, setting a matter review for February 25, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Monsoon Havoc: Marathwada Faces Destruction and Death

Monsoon Havoc: Marathwada Faces Destruction and Death

 India
2
Leh Apex Body Boycotts Talks Amid Tensions in Ladakh

Leh Apex Body Boycotts Talks Amid Tensions in Ladakh

 India
3
Court Revokes Bail in High-Profile Sharjah Death Case

Court Revokes Bail in High-Profile Sharjah Death Case

 India
4
Congress Urges Relief After Jammu Floods

Congress Urges Relief After Jammu Floods

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025