Delhi High Court Halts Rupa Publications' Constitution Copycat Edition

The Delhi High Court has restrained Rupa Publications from publishing or distributing its red-and-black coat-pocket edition of the Constitution of India, citing deceptive similarities to a version by Eastern Book Company (EBC).

In a suit brought by EBC, Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora found Rupa's edition's trade dress—color scheme, text, and font—closely mimicked EBC's, increasing the likelihood of consumer confusion.

The court ordered Rupa to halt all marketing and sales activities for the edition, recall unsold inventory, and remove the edition from online platforms, setting a matter review for February 25, 2026.

