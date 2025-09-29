Left Menu

Chinese Court Cracks Down on Myanmar-Based Family Syndicate

A Chinese court sentenced 39 members of a Myanmar-based syndicate for crimes, including 14 murders. Eleven were handed death sentences while others received varying penalties. This crackdown is part of China's intensified efforts against telecom fraud, with significant seizures and arrests made in collaboration with other countries.

Updated: 29-09-2025 17:16 IST
In a landmark verdict, a Chinese court in Zhejiang province sentenced 39 members of a Myanmar-based family syndicate for multiple severe offences. The Wenzhou Intermediate People's Court handed death sentences to 11 individuals, accusing them of involvement in killing 14 Chinese citizens and injuring six others, according to state media.

The syndicate, led by Mg Myin Shaunt Phyin and Ma Thiri Maung, faced charges ranging from fraud and intentional killing to organized crime. Their activities, deeply rooted in Myanmar's Kokang region, included telecom fraud, drug trafficking, and armed criminal operations, generating illicit profits over 10 billion Yuan.

As part of China's ongoing crackdown against telecom fraud, this case drew significant public attention. The Ministry of Public Security has been proactive, solving millions of fraud cases and dismantling fraudulent operations overseas. Collaborations between China, Myanmar, and other nations have led to numerous arrests and seizures, illustrating a coordinated effort to curb cross-border crimes.

